A claim saying there will be 18% GST on Crematorium Services. However, the PIB fact check has debunked the fake claim and said that "There is no GST on the funeral, burial, crematorium, or mortuary services." In this reference GST at 18% is only applicable for work contracts and not the services.

Check Tweet:

Claim: There will be 18% GST on Crematorium Services.#PIBFactCheck ▶️This claim is #Misleading. ▶️There is no GST on funeral, burial, crematorium, or mortuary services. ▶️In this reference GST @ 18% is only applicable for work contracts and not the services. pic.twitter.com/7HE2MPMs1s — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 20, 2022

