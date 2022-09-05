A Twitter user shared a video claiming that there were big celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar after Pakistan defeated India in the Super 4 round match of the Asia Cup 2022. The video was widely shared on social media. However, the truth is that it is an old video. The Srinagar police said that the video is half a decade old from Nawakadal Chowk. The police also asked netizens to not share fake news and sensationalism by circulating old videos. "Nothing of this sort reported anywhere," the Srinagar police said in a tweet.

Check Tweet:

The video is half a decade old from Nawakadal chowk. Don't spread fake news and sensationalism by circulating old videos. Nothing of this sort reported from anywhere. #FakeNewsAlert — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) September 4, 2022

