A video by a YouTube channel named "Sarkari Vlog" is claiming that the central government will provide free smartphones to all under 'Pradhan Mantri Smartphone Yojana 2023'. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. The Modi government has not announced any such scheme. As per a fact check done by PIB, the claims made in the video are false. "This is a fraud attempt, please be careful," PIB said while debunking fake news. COVID-19 Lockdown in India Soon? YouTube Video Claims Govt To Impose Lockdown in May 2023 Due to Increasing Coronavirus Cases; PIB Fact Check Terms It Fake News.

Modi Government Giving Free Mobile to All

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)