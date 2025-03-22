A video thumbnail of the YouTube channel Theonlinepointk" allegedly claims that the central government is providing free washing machines to all women. The YouTube video thumbnail alleged that the Narendra Modi government is giving free washing machines to all females under the "Free Washing Machine Yojana 2025". However, it must be noted that these claims are false. A fact check conducted by PIB said that the claims made by the YouTube video thumbnail is false. PIB Fact Check said that the central government is not running any such schemes. "Always verify claims with official sources," PIB stated.

Narendra Modi-Led Government Offering Free Washing Machines to All Women?

The video of the YouTube Channel "theonlinepointk" claims that the Central Government will distribute free washing machines to all females under the “Free Washing Machine Yojana 2025.”#PIBFactCheck ❌The claim made in the YT video of channel 'theonlinepointk' is #fake ✅ The… pic.twitter.com/TiVVujJEB1 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)