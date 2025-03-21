A viral media report claimed that banks across India would operate only five days a week from April 2025 due to a new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulation. However, PIB Fact Check has debunked this claim as fake news. In a tweet, PIB Fact Check clarified that no such regulation has been issued by the RBI and advised people to rely on official sources for accurate information. Currently, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with Sundays, as per RBI guidelines. Bank holidays in India fall under different categories and vary across states based on local festivals and government notifications. The viral claim has no basis, and normal banking operations will continue as per existing rules. Centre Giving Govt Jobs to 1 Member of Every Family Under ‘Ek Parivaar Ek Naukri’ Scheme? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video.

Banks to Remain Open Only 5 Days a Week from April?

A news report by Lokmat Times claims that starting from April, banks across the country would operate 5 days a week, following a new regulation issued by @RBI #PIBFactCheck ▶️This claim is #Fake ▶️For official information related with Reserve Bank of India, visit :… pic.twitter.com/MrZHhMQ0dK — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 20, 2025

