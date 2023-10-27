A website, "National Career Fairs 2023", claiming to be associated with the Education Ministry, is inviting individuals to participate in a Mega Virtual Job Fair. The website has reportedly invited individuals from across the country to participate in a Mega Virtual Job Fair. However, it must be noted that the website is fake. According to a fact check by PIB, the Education Ministry of India has no such website. "For more info, visit the official website - http://education.gov.in", PIB said while debunking the fake website. Abhyudaya Co-Operative Bank’s License Revoked by RBI? Reserve Bank of India Cautions on Fake Press Release on Abhyudaya Bank.

The Website is Fake

A website claims to be associated with the Education Ministry & is inviting individuals to participate in a Mega Virtual Job Fair#PIBFactCheck ✔️The website is #fake ✔️@EduMinOfIndia maintains no such website ✔️For more info, visit official website 'https://t.co/0QGjiNcTEX' pic.twitter.com/epnRUj47kT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 27, 2023

