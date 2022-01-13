With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in the country due to the Omicron variant there are rumours that a nationwide lockdown has been announced. The claim on the social media says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a nationwide lockdown until January 25. It says that the lockdown would begin on January 14 and go on until January 25.

#FakeNewsAlert🚨| Government says, claims being shared on social media that a nationwide lockdown has been announced till Jan 25 are #FAKE.#FakeNews pic.twitter.com/cNH2vrnlEp — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 13, 2022

