A piece of fake news that is going viral on social media claims that a website "https://kskdealerchayan.com" is falsely using Indian Oil Corporation Limited's name and is fraudulently offering Petrol Pump dealerships. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the website is fake. "For authentic information visit: http://petrolpumpdealerchayan.in," the PIB said in its tweet.

Check tweet:

