The Press Information Bureau has flagged a YouTube channel named ‘Earn India Tech’ for propagating fake news related to the Aadhar card, PAN card and various schemes of the Government of India. The YouTube channel has over 31 thousand subscribers and 3.6 million views. In one of its videos, the channel claimed that under the 'Muft Sarkari Yojna 2023', the Central Government is giving Rs. 5 lakh to each ration card holder. The other video said the people will get Rs 4 Lakhs on depositing Rs 100 under the ‘Post Office Savings Yojana’. The PIB has urged citizens to verify facts before falling prey to fake news. 'Indian Oil National Fuel Subsidy' Offering Cash Prize for Winning Contest Real or Fake? Indian Oil Debunks Fake Contest, Here's a Fact Check.

YouTube Channel ‘Earn India Tech’ Spreading Fake News:

A #Youtube Channel '𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡' which has over 𝟑𝟏𝐊 subscribers and 𝟑.𝟔 𝐌 views is found to be propagating fake news related to the Aadhar card, PAN card & various schemes of the Government of India 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐚 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝... pic.twitter.com/drbCztwYyl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 8, 2023

