A contest going viral on social media is claiming to offer a chance to win a fuel subsidy from Indian Oil. However, it must be noted that the contests are fake. Indian Oil took to social media to debunk the fake claim going viral on social media. "Beware of fake contests claiming to be from #IndianOil," Indian Oil said. It further said that all official contests or announcements will only be posted on their official website and verified social media accounts. "Do not provide personal information to unverified sources. Stay vigilant, stay safe," Indian Oil said while debunking the fake claims. Modi Government To Scrap Class 10 Board Exams Under New Education Policy? PIB Debunks Fake Message Going Viral on Social Media.

Stay Vigilant, Stay Safe, Says Indian Oil

#Alert Beware of fake contests claiming to be from #IndianOil. All official contests and /or announcements will only be posted on our official website & verified social media accounts. Do not provide personal information to unverified sources. Stay vigilant, stay safe. pic.twitter.com/ONKFHEEOf8 — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) July 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)