A fraudulent loan approval letter is being circulated, falsely claiming to offer a INR 5,00,000 loan under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana in exchange for a INR 2,100 payment. PIB Fact Check has confirmed that the letter is fake and clarified that the Ministry of Finance has not issued any such document. The official refinancing agency, MUDRA, does not provide loans directly to individuals or micro-entrepreneurs. Citizens are advised to stay vigilant and avoid falling for such scams. Always verify loan offers through official government channels. Fake News Alert: PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Recruitment Drive for 1736 Field Assistant Posts.

Fake PM Mudra Yojana Loan Approval Letter Circulating; PIB Warns Against Scam

A #Fake approval letter claims to grant a loan of ₹5,00,000 under PM Mudra Yojana on payment of ₹2,100#PIBFactCheck ✔️@FinMinIndia has not issued this letter ✔️Refinancing Agency - MUDRA doesn't lend directly to micro-entrepreneurs/individuals 🔗https://t.co/cQ5DW69qkT pic.twitter.com/O7Hx8uYcUx — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 15, 2025

