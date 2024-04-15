Recently, several altered screenshot of a media outlet were shared on the social media claiming that Princess Salma of Jordan shot down 5-6 Iranian drones on Saturday night, April 13, 2024. However, these claims are found to be fake and fabricated. The article's original headline, published on December 15, 2023, reads, “Princess Salma of Jordan leads Air Force initiative to airdrop medical supplies in Gaza.” Meanwhile, the fake claims came to the fore amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. Gal Gadot Joined Israeli Military Service Amid Israel-Hamas War? Old Photo of 'Wonder Woman' Goes Viral With Fake News.

Morphed Screenshot of Old News Report on Princess Salma of Jordan Goes Viral

Princess Salma of Jordan who is a pilot reportedly shot down 5 Iranian drones last night pic.twitter.com/iPPP0Y6lFI — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) April 14, 2024

Princess Salma of Jordan Did Not Shot Down Iranian Drones

"Princess Salma of Jordan leads Air Force initiative to airdrop medical supplies in Gaza." It was published on 15 December 2023. INTENT: Propagandists are circulating digitally altered news articles to set their propaganda over the escalating conflict between Israel-Iran. (2/2) — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)