Did Hollywood star Gal Gadot join the Israeli Army amid the Israel-Hamas War? The speculation widely spread after James J. Marlow shared a photo of Gal Gadot in uniform, apparently entering the IDF’s service, on X, formerly Twitter. However, James J. Marlow later clarified that the image of Gal Gadot is not a recent one. "TO CLARIFY: This is NOT a new picture and when it was sent to me today, I automatically posted it without checking. But many have liked it and the words do not say it is from today. So I hope this clarifies the post," Marlow posted. Israel-Hamas War: 61 Trucks of Humanitarian Aid Entered Gaza Today, Says Israeli Defence Ministry.

Gal Gadot Joined Israeli Military Service Amid Israel-Hamas War?

Israeli actress Gal Gadot who played Wonder Woman in the Hollywood movie turns up at for army service. pic.twitter.com/Hj7WPnn4wY — James J. Marlow (@James_J_Marlow) November 1, 2023

