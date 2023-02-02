Romanian prosecutors alleged that social media personality Andrew Tate forced women to make pornography. They said that he forced women to make porn to sell on OnlyFans. OnlyFans is a platform primarily used by sex workers who produce and upload pornographic content. The prosecutors further said that Andrew Tate raped a Moldovan woman twice while seeking to enlist her in a human-trafficking operation for making pornography. Andrew Tate Banned From TikTok, Facebook and Instagram Days After ‘Success Coach’ cum Influencer’s Misogynistic Comments Go Viral!

