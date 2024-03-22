Several videos have surfaced on social media showing farmers rinsing grapes with pesticides before starting the raisin or kishmish-making process. The users claimed these procedures cause sore throats, coughs, and fevers. The videos show farmers standing in a small tank filled with pesticides and dunking grapes to advance the ripening process. However, a video by Udyami India debunks the misleading claims. The video posted on the Udyami India YouTube channel, which details how to start a Kishmish business, shows the exact process of making raisins and powder. It must be noted that raisins are full of iron and keep the liver healthy. Two Election Commissioners Appointed to the Election Commission of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Notification Going Viral on Social Media.

Farmers Rinsing Grapes Into 'Pesticides'

Grape Farmers spray pesticides on crops, which is the cause for Sore Throat Cough and fever. pic.twitter.com/DP7ta1wdJy — Mahaveer Jain (Modi Ji Ka Parivar) (@Mahaveer_VJ) March 21, 2024

Process Causes Health Issues

Grape Farmers spray pesticides on crops, which is the cause for Sore Throat Cough and fever. pic.twitter.com/mD1Tgmuysz — Deepak Meena (@DeepakM92378610) March 21, 2024

Video Shows Farmers Rinsing Grapes Into 'Pesticides'

*🍇Grapes🍇* *some of the Grape Farmers spray pesticides on crops, which is the cause for Sore Throat Cough and fever.* So *before eating grapes, add some salt in water and soak them for at least 10 minutes ,* then wash them well and eat them. pic.twitter.com/bpDJXUu4I7 — deepak gupta (@vishaldist3) March 20, 2024

Udyami India Video Debunks Misleading Claims

