A photo of Pope Francis wearing a heavy puffer jacket and shades flooded the internet recently. However, it was actually a deepfake image created via artificial intelligence (AI). The image was created using an AI app called Midjourney and was initially posted on Reddit. The photo featured the Pope wearing his zucchetto skull cap and a large white coat with a crucifix hanging outside. But, you are not the only one who got fooled by the AI-generated photo. According to a poll by science influencer Hank Green nearly half of the 240,000 users polled were also duped. Pope Francis Got Better Drip Than Us All? Here’s Truth Behind Viral Pic of Pope in White Puffer Jacket.

AI-Generated Pic of Pope Francis Fools Internet

Who was fooled by the puffer jacket pope? You're not alone. Nearly half of the 240,000 users polled by science influencer Hank Green were also duped. https://t.co/QmyHfR2DF3 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) March 30, 2023

