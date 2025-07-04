A heartwarming video is going viral on social media, showing a father making his daughter’s first day of school truly unforgettable. In the video, the father is seen riding his daughter to school on her favorite bicycle—accompanied by a full band playing celebratory music. As they reach the school gate, the band starts playing, creating a festive and emotional atmosphere. Some teachers are also seen at the entrance, waiting to receive the little girl. While the location is not confirmed, report suggests the father arranged this special moment to make her first school day memorable. Kanpur: Viral Video Shows Reckless Motorcycle Stunt with Helmetless Girl, Kanpur Traffic Police Take Action (Watch Video).

The father took his daughter to school with a band baja on the first day of school pic.twitter.com/w6EBx1dbFL — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 3, 2025

