A group of researchers found the skeletal remains of a female vampire in Poland. The remains, believed to be from the 17th century, were discovered by a study team from Nicholas Copernicus University. As per reports, the creature was found buried with a sickle across her neck and a padlock on a toe that might be used as a precaution by those who feared that the dead might rise! Scary! The female vampire had a protruding tooth at the front of her mouth, and as per the researchers, the body was uncovered in an anti-vampire burial. What Are Vampire Bats? Do They Drink Blood of Their Preys? Know Everything About These Flying Mammals Who Are Experts at Social Distancing.

Have A Look At The Picture:

The remains of a female “vampire" have been discovered in 17th-century graveyard by archeologists in Poland. pic.twitter.com/tzuScD5eO5 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)