A month ago, FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off in Qatar on November 20 with a grand opening ceremony. And it saw a performance by one of the most loved and famous artists on the planet earth, Jeon Jungkook of BTS. The 25-year-old scripted history by becoming the first South Korean artist and K-pop idol to perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Jungkook performed on "Dreamers," his soundtrack that took the internet by storm. FIFA fondly remembered the 'golden maknae' Jungkook for his spirited performance by sharing photos from that memorable night.

