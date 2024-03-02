A heated argument during a live television debate led to a physical altercation between Vishnu Nagireddy, a supporter of the Jana Sena party, and Chinta Rajasekhar, an analyst for the YCP. The shocking incident, which saw the two participants slap each other on air, has since gone viral. In the video that has gone viral, the anchor can be seen requesting the guests to maintain decorum while the two flight with each other. ‘Condom Campaign’ in Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP, TDP Branded Condom Packets Being Distributed in State Ahead of Elections, Viral Video Surfaces.

Fight Breaks Out on Live TV

