An F-16 fighter jet can be seen being towed through a suburban street in a recently surfaced video which has now gone viral. The incident reportedly took place in Denmark. The F-16 is a small, multipurpose combat aircraft. It has a strong track record of success in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attacks. It offers the United States and its allies a high-performance, reasonably priced weapon system. FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland Team Gets Escorted by F16 Fighter Jets on Their Way to Qatar Amidst International Tension (Watch Video). F-16 Fighter Jet Gets Towed on Road Danish F-16 fighter jet being towed through suburban street. pic.twitter.com/IjtjzrmYxf — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)