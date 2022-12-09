A 64-year-old Portuguese man was found to be infested by flesh-eating maggots who also punctured a small part of his eardrum. The man complained about severe earache along with bleeding and itching. After washing the man's ear out with water, doctors managed to get rid of the "numerous mobile larvae" with a particular type of forceps. The video below shows the dangerous pupae crawling in the patient’s ear. Fourteen Cattle Worms Found in a Woman's Eye: Here Are Some Horrific Pics of Parasites Found Inside Human Body.

Doctors Find Maggots Wiggling In Patient's Ear!

