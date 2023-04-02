A tweet which jokingly claimed that a food item was served with Rs 500 notes in a party hosted by the Ambani family has gone viral on social media. The tweet posted by @loyalsachinfan claimed that Rs 500 notes was served with a food item in a party hosted by the Ambani family. However, the food seen in the image is "Daulat ki Chaat", a much-loved recipe in North India. 'Farzi' in Gurugram! Viral Video Shows Man Showering Currency Notes From Speeding Car on Golf Course Road, Case Registered.

Here is The Viral Photo

Ambani ji ke party mein tissue paper ki jagah 500 ke notes hote hain 😭 pic.twitter.com/3Zw7sKYOvC — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 2, 2023

Truth Behind the Viral Claim

Bro it's daulat ki chat from indian accent , those arent real money this is how they serve it in the restaurant as well. pic.twitter.com/8ZFZSdnRiV — S L I M S H A D Y (@Althaf_tesla369) April 2, 2023

