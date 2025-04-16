In a surprising corporate tale that has now sparked discussions online, Maya Sharma, Associate Vice President (AVP) of Business Growth and Strategic Partnerships, recently shared an unusual onboarding experience from her team. According to Sharma, a young fresher woman was welcomed into the company and underwent two days of detailed training with a senior colleague. The training included technical aspects and even seemingly minor tips like Google Sheets shortcuts. Her first official working day was April 2nd, which coincided with a major strategic meeting involving discussions on financial targets, team achievements, and future goals. It was a celebratory environment, complete with snacks and motivation. But the celebration was short-lived. The very next morning, HR received a resignation email from the new recruit. Her reason? A brief yet blunt, “Mza nahi aa raha.” ( “I’m not enjoying it.”)“There was no warning, no discussion — just a straight exit with a one-liner,” Sharma noted in her now-viral LinkedIn post. “We are still figuring out how to react. Which 'mza' exactly?” ‘Used and Discarded’: Employee Quits Over Feeling Undervalued, Submits Resignation Letter on Toilet Paper; LinkedIn Post Goes Viral.

