A throwback video of a Chinese girl singing Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Bandh song from Shah Rukh Khan's 2000 film Mohabbatein has suddenly started doing rounds on the internet. In the video, the girl can be seen singing the song in full spirit and the judges can be seen extremely impressed with her performance. Another old video of a boy singing Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai from SRK's 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi has also gone viral. Take a look at the videos here:

Outstanding

Real Talent

