Pop culture scenes have all resurfaced in the wake of the alleged affair viral video. Coldplay’s kiss cam moment will now always be that viral moment in the history of concerts. And the internet is making sure they get the best memes out of parodying the story. After the video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron getting cosy with his colleague and company HR head Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert broke the internet, social media users flooded the timelines with the much-memeified moments. Hilarious memes, funny Instagram reels and viral posts have taken over the web, especially with a divorce looming. While neither Bryon, Cabot, nor Astronomer have made any statement offering any substantial information on the incident, netizens are having a wild time by poking fun at the ‘oops’-worthy moment.

Funny Memes on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s Alleged Affair Go Viral

2025's Most Viral Moment

Coldplay's Chris Martin accidentally exposes astronomer CEO Andy Byron having an affair with his HR chief Kristin Cabot. pic.twitter.com/GMa2g0EiK3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2025

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s wife is going to be so rich pic.twitter.com/QoDAP81ky4 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 18, 2025

The Other Andy Bryons!

The only one having a worse day than Andy Byron is all the other Andy Byrons. pic.twitter.com/YmEU8piZZ0 — Tamara (@TamIWas) July 18, 2025

Billy, this is Andy Byron. He’s CEO of the billion dollar company, Astronomer, and he’s worth 10’s of millions of dollars. He has 2 kids and a wife, of which he cheats on with a Human Resources executive. His only defect is that he likes Coldplay pic.twitter.com/ywBnmDejWN — Joshua (@joppyp7) July 17, 2025

The Shock!

Andy Byron: Look at the stars, look how they shi-t...... pic.twitter.com/hSr5qzKuhy — RedemptionTrade (@RedemptionTrade) July 18, 2025

Maybe More!

This will be Andy Byron's wife after seeing this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7Y9iu9RvoL — The Purple Yoda (@ThePurpleYoda1) July 17, 2025

CEO Andy Byron getting support from his friends. pic.twitter.com/KsOO7vwg9O — Dreamer-29-97-93 (@Dreamer29_97_93) July 18, 2025

Internet Is Wild

CEO Andy Byron flirting with the new HR lady. pic.twitter.com/AhCe0XOFzW — Dreamer-29-97-93 (@Dreamer29_97_93) July 18, 2025

Andy Byron trying to find a spot in space where no one will recognize him #coldplaygate pic.twitter.com/hRdQuazRKR — Jared 🦅 (@Barkley4Prez) July 17, 2025

Only Black Hole Can Save Him Now!

Andy Byron looking for a black hole to disappear in #karma #ColdplayBoston pic.twitter.com/Q7DiOr4kJR — M (@MillerRueda) July 17, 2025

So Apt

The CEO Andy Byron and Head of HR Kristin Cabot from Astronomer at the Coldplay concert: pic.twitter.com/ZUwp5HgAqm — Memes To Meme (@MemesToMeme) July 17, 2025

