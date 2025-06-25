Venezuelan TikTok star Gabriel Jesús Sarmiento Rodríguez, known online as @unleacks, was shockingly gunned down during a livestream, moments after he spoke out against powerful criminal gangs and corrupt officials. The chilling video, now circulating widely online, captures the 25-year-old Gabriel Sarmiento pleading for help as armed assailants stormed his home in El Piñonal, Maracay, on June 22, 2025. "They shot me, they shot me," Gabriel Sarmiento is heard saying in the video livestreamed on Sunday. Sarmiento, who had gained a large following by bravely criticising organised crime groups, was shot multiple times on camera, while his mother is also said to be critically injured. The livestreamed murder has sparked outrage across Latin America, drawing attention to the deadly risks faced by influencers and digital activists who speak truth to power in regions plagued by gang violence and institutional impunity. Venezuelan authorities have launched an investigation into Gabriel Jesus Sarmiento's killing, which has since gone viral and triggered calls for justice worldwide.

En Maracay, estado Aragua, sujetos desconocidos armados irrumpieron en la casa del influencer Gabriel Sarmiento mientras realizaba un Live en TikTok. Gabriel denunciaba a bandas criminales como las de "El Tren de Aragua", "Tren del Llano" y a funcionarios corruptos en Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/8fAstC5nR6 — Luis Sucesos (@Luissucesoss) June 23, 2025

Éstos son los asesinos del Tiktoker Gabriel Jesús Sarmiento Rodríguez, que había denunciado a varios policías por corrupción y a supuestos miembros de bandas criminales,el crimen quedó grabado en vivo 👇pic.twitter.com/052l3yyPdn pic.twitter.com/epVtE3zEgo — ContraCorruptos (@misioneros2010) June 24, 2025

"Gabriel Sarmiento" venezolano que se encontraba denunciando a policías corruptos y su vinculación con bandas criminales a través de Tik Tok. Es tendencia porque fue asesinado por sujetos desconocidos mientras se encontraba haciendo una transmisión en vivo, todo quedó grabado. pic.twitter.com/uVf17PrxnN — ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@estendenciavzl) June 24, 2025

