Since 1999, Gary Turner has held the Guinness World Record for the stretchiest skin. This is because he has a unique medical ailment called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which allows him to stretch the skin on his stomach to a length of 15.8 cm without experiencing any pain. The syndrome, including skin loosening and hypermobile joints, is a connective-tissue disorder where collagen is deficient. Most Continuous Cracking of Joints World Record Video: Swedish Man Holds Guinness World Record For Most Continuous Cracking of Different Joints at Once (Watch).

