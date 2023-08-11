The most continuous cracking of different joints is 46 and the world record was achieved by Olle Lundin in Uppsala, Upland, Sweden, on 25 January 2023. Guinness World Records took to their Twitter handle to share a video of Olle Lundin where he is seen continuously cracking joints one by one. "Most continuous cracking of different joints - 46 by Olle Lundin [sic]," Guinness World Records wrote while sharing the video of the unique record. World’s Oldest Woman To Complete a Marathon: 92-Year-Old Mathea Allansmith is the Guinness World Record for Being the Oldest Woman To Finish a Marathon (See Pics).

Guinness World Records Twitter Video:

Most continuous cracking of different joints - 46 by Olle Lundin 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/VaoT4E8Ugt — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)