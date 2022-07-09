YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast thanked his fans and well-wishers for sending lovely birthday wishes and greetings. The 36-year-old tweeted a photo of his wife Ritu Rathee and their younger daughter while celebrating his birthday. Earlier, Gaurav Taneja was arrested after his ardent fans flocked to Noida metro station to celebrate his birthday. Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee are big names in the family blogger community on social media. #flyingbeast Trends After Gaurav Taneja Gets Arrested: Netizens Trend Both Heartfelt Messages and Funny Memes Over Famous YouTuber’s Arrest on His Birthday.

Tweet by Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast

Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes and the gifts. Blessed to have you all in our lives#thankYou pic.twitter.com/9iJYFb83ka — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) July 9, 2022

