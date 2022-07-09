YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast was arrested on Saturday after his followers thronged the Sector 51 metro station in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida to celebrate his birthday. Thousands of fans reached the Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber after he through Instagram told his fans that an entire NMRC metro coach has been booked to celebrate his birthday. Later, the police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC and Taneja was taken into custody for its violation. Here’s how social media reacted after the youtuber’s arrest:

Happy birthday @flyingbeast320 They are one of my favourite youtubers. Today what happened was not good , Hope everything is fine now. More power to you.#flyingbeast #gauravtaneja #riturathee pic.twitter.com/w94LxISjoX — Ayushi Singh (@ayushisingh277) July 9, 2022

People laughing and trying to troll a man who got detained on his birthday for no big fault of his own. Have a heart folks, kya kar rahe ho! 😬 #flyingbeast — Stanley (@stanip7) July 9, 2022

