Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al-Muftah was one of the star attractions at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony held at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. The 20-year-old born with a rare condition known as Caudal Regression Syndrome (CDS) that impairs the development of the lower spine was joined by Hollywood acting legend Morgan Freeman and Qatari singer Dana al-Fardan to give a memorable performance. Photos of Ghanim al-Muftah and Morgan Freeman's camaraderie during the opening ceremony floored the cheering crowd in the stadium as well as audiences watching live from home. Morgan Freeman at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony: Twitterati Remembers ‘Bruce Almighty’ Star Being ‘Face’ of USA’s Failed Bid To Host World Cup 2022 Back in 2010!

Class Act!

Ghanim al-Muftah and Morgan Freeman

See Pics From Opening Ceremony

More Photos

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)