NASA's recent 'picture of the day' amazes viewers with a stunning image of gigantic jets over the Himalayan Mountains. Before you let your imagination run wild with thoughts of aliens visiting or taking over Earth, NASA has an explanation. It's lightning! But this isn't any ordinary lightning. It's the most powerful kind on the planet. Unlike typical lightning that strikes downwards, this unique lightning shoots upwards into the sky. The picture shows four huge jets rising from a thunderstorm last week towards the Himalayan Mountains in China and Bhutan. These incredible jets can be 70 to 80 meters long and travel that distance in just a second. 'Double Sun Halo' in Leh Photos Go Viral, Netizen Claims Rare Multiple Halo Seen in Sky.

Gigantic Jets Over Himalayan Mountains

