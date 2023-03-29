Currently, a clip of a women football match is doing rounds on the internet owing to the attire donned by the players. The viral video feature women players of both the teams wearing vibrant sarees as they take the ball to the goal post of the opponent team. As the saree-clad women were seen kicking the ball fervently, the spectators were observed cheering enthusiastically in the stands. Angry Neighbour Interferes Football Match, Brings his Scooter to Pitch With A Noise Complaint Which Frightened his Horse; Video Goes Viral.

Women Donning Vibrant Saree Plays Football:

