Vadodara witnessed a dramatic and unusual protest when a woman sat in the middle of a busy road near the Surasagar area after claiming she received only four golgappas instead of six for INR 20. The bizarre incident brought traffic to a halt as the woman demanded “justice” against the street vendor. Videos that have gone viral on social media show her crying and alleging she was cheated, while bystanders gathered around the spectacle. The commotion soon led to a traffic snarl before police personnel arrived on the scene. A police officer was seen speaking to the woman, eventually convincing her to leave the road and end her protest. The unusual demonstration has since become a trending topic online, sparking both amusement and disbelief among netizens. ‘Not Our Employee’: HDFC Bank Responds to Viral Audio of Woman’s Disrespectful Remarks Against Army Personnel Over Loan Payment.

A bizarre scene unfolded in #Vadodara city, as a woman created high-voltage drama after allegedly receiving only 4 Golgappas instead of 6 for ₹20. She sat in the middle of the road, halting traffic and demanding justice. Police had to intervene.@NewIndianXpress @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/41ZsH6poFy — Dilip Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) September 19, 2025

