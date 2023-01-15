Today’s Google Doodle pays homage to one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav of India. Search engine giant, Google, dedicated a brilliant doodle to celebrate the 97th birthday of Indian wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav. Born on January 15, 1926, KD Jadhav was independent India’s first individual athlete to win an Olympic medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki. Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav’s 97th Birthday Google Doodle is full of wrestling symbolism, with the sketch of the celebrated Indian grappler ready to attack his opponent.

