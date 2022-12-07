We all love exhibitions displaying that display important aspects of our lives, and Google has shown what everyone was searching for this year. In the Google Maps Year in Search 2022 for the top 10 most searched exhibits worldwide, many of our favourites find a place. From DARK MATTER in Berlin and Van Gogh London Exhibit: The Immersive Experience to Little Canada in Toronto, many of our favourites find a place on the list. Check the list below. Google Lens Year in Search 2022: From Philodendron to Jade Plant, List of Top 10 Houseplants Searched Globally.

Check The List Below

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)