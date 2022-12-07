For all those who want to know what the most-searched plants of 2022 were, Google has released a list of Google Lens Year in Search 2022 top 10 houseplants searched globally. From Philodendron and Devil’s Ivy to Jade Plant, many find mention in this list. Check the list below to know more. Google Maps Year in Search 2022: From Buckingham Palace to Christ the Redeemer, Top 10 Cultural Landmarks Searched Globally.

Get The Full List Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)