Google on Wednesday released the list of most searched topics of 2021. Google Trends has released a video in which they give a throwback of all that trended throughout 2021. The video will leave netizens teary-eyed as it features topics, including COVID-19, forest fires, climate change, racism and mental health.

Here Is The Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)