Google has released its yearly list of the top searches for the year and broken down what the country has been Googling in top ‘News Events’ in india. Topics like Lata Mangeshkar passing and Sidhu Moose Wala Passing was among top searched. Indian also showed interest in topics like Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 cases in the country. Google Year in Search 2022: From Indian Premier League to CoWIN and FIFA World Cup, Top 10 Searches in India

Here’s The Top Queries For News Events on Google Search in 2022:

