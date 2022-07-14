Caution pizza lovers, would you bite a stale snack which is dull and done? Of course, not! However, the most shocking could be finding insects or unusual ingredients in your food. Sydney's popular pizza outlet took to offer the delicacy with not just chilly flakes and peppy sauces but also a cockroach! International media reported that a Domino's Pizza outlet in Sydney has shut its doors after a food inspection team found unclean preparation conditions. Reportedly the check came in after a customer claimed of having received a processed cockroach inside their ordered pizza. Easy Homemade Pizza Recipes to Make at Home.

Check Tweet Here:

GROSS WARNING: A Domino's Pizza outlet in Sydney has been shut down after a council inspection found dirty food preparation areas and a cockroach infestation.

It comes after a customer allegedly found a cockroach baked inside their pizza. MORE: https://t.co/sjiASWWlos #9News pic.twitter.com/fUqmptpSSm — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)