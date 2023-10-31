Friends that motivate you to work out and stay healthy are truly special. A video doing the internet rounds shows a group of people showing up at their friend's house as the latter didn't come for the morning walk. The morning walk friends of the man are seen gathered at his door playing musical instruments. The video is going viral on social media as it shows the dedication of the man's friends to keep him fit and healthy. "This kind of motivation is needed [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. "I need such friends [sic]," another user commented on the viral video. Halloween 2023 Vibes! Puppy Dressed in Spider Costume Scares Big Rottweiler Dog, Funny Video Goes Viral.

Here's the Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The RealShit Gyan (@the.realshit.gyan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)