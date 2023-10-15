Halloween 2023 is around the corner and people all around the globe have started preparing for the spooky season. A video doing the internet rounds shows a cute little puppy dressed in a spider costume scaring away a big rottweiler dog. The puppy is seen adorably approaching the big dog who is seen running away and mildly barking with fear of the tiny dog. "Big dog was scared for his life [sic]," Instagram user @pubity wrote while sharing the viral video. "Little Spidey-pup just wants to play [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Children With Different Disabilities Enjoy Skateboarding For the First Time in Their Life On a Special Modified Board, Watch Viral Video.

Here's the Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

