A police officer has allegedly gone against the law and is being investigated by the Wyandotte Police Department (WPD) of Michigan for stealing from a colleague. While this might sound like an offence, everyone on the Internet seems to think this officer might be let off easily, just on the basis of his looks! The police dog named Officer Ice came under suspicion after his colleague, Officer Barwig, left his lunch midway to assist someone in jail. When he returned, his lunch had vanished, and Officer Ice was suspiciously strolling out of the room, licking his chops. The police department claims that Officer Ice has "invoked his fifth amendment right to remain silent" and thankfully left it in the hands of their Facebook followers to decide Officer Ice’s fate, some of whom claim that he is just "guilty of being too cute". This image posted of the officer is going viral since then. UP Police Dog Johny Plays ‘Claw-Some’ Role in Solving Murder Mystery Within 48 Hours in Kasganj, Helps Cops Find Killer and Looted Tractor.

View the Viral Image of Officer Ice

