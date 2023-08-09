In a remarkable display of courage, two women in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, leaped into a river without hesitation to save a child from drowning. The heartwarming incident was captured in a viral video, showcasing the women's heroic act as they rescued the struggling child from the water. Gujarat Flood Video: Cattle, Vehicles Wash Away in Massive Flash Flood Triggered by Heavy Rains in Junagadh.

Women Rescue Drowning Child in Bhavnagar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)