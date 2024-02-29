The spotlight is back on Gurgaon's infamous figure, Jyoti Dalal, known for using services and not paying for them. A new viral video has reignited people’s interest. In the footage, Jyoti is seen engaging in a heated argument with a man over payment for what appears to be a public transport service. Despite repeated requests, she adamantly refuses to pay, prompting the man to record the incident. Journalist Deepika Bharadwaj has spotlighted the video on social media, urging police involvement, given Dalal's history of similar incidents, including defrauding a cab driver and a salon in the past. Job Fraud in Odisha: 34-Year-Old Man Dupes Woman of Rs 1.25 by Promising Her Job in Army College.

Watch Jyoti Dalal’s Viral Video of Refusing to Pay the Fare:

The Unstoppable Jyoti Dalal madam from Gurgaon strike again. I am sure you remember her Kripya kuch to kijiye @gurgaonpolice kitne gareeb insaano ke paise nahi dengi ye madam aur kab tak ? pic.twitter.com/6pKFsczkoM — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) February 29, 2024

Jyoti Dalal Had Duped a Cab Driver and Salon in the Past:

GURUGRAM : Jyoti Dalal does it again Woman who duped the Cab Driver of Rs. 2000 has now duped a Beauty Parlour of Rs. 20000 No action by @gurgaonpolice @police_haryana WATCH THE VIDEO : pic.twitter.com/4br60zURmY — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) August 25, 2023

