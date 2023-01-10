A video of a street vendor serving Jhalmuri (or spicy puffed rice) with a unique outfit has caught the attention of many on social media. In the clip, the man is seen dressed in formal attire and even donning a tie, making it look like he is working out of a corporate office. However, internet users quickly noticed the street vendor's striking resemblance with Gustavo Fring from the hit series 'Breaking Bad'. No Trousers Tube Ride 2023: Hundreds of People Travel Wearing Underpants For London's Annual Event; See Pics

Watch the Viral Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes | news (@thehalalbengali)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)