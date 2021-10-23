Halloween is just around the corner, and with Halloween comes the theme parties. Halloween theme parties witness eye-catching decorations and preparations. Halloween 2021 Dishes: Make Your Party Unique With These Spooky Food Items.

The menu at the Halloween parties is unique in taste and presentation. From black bat cakes to spooky stuffed bell papers, these parties have it all. Along with the food, the party also has sparkling and saucy drinks. We, at LatestLY, have brought together recipes for amazing sparkling drinks for the day.

Black Magic Margaritas

Though many people don’t believe in Black Magic, you must try this black magic margarita this Halloween. With red, blue and green food colours added, this is one of the basic yet most attractive drinks for the day.

Colour Changing Cocktails

Try these 3 magical cocktails by bottle service. Also, with the given recipe, learn to use butterfly pea flowers to make the colour-changing recipes.

Sweet Poison

Sweet poison is a sweet mix of white rum and coconut rum with blue curacao and pineapple juice. The fruit makes the drink sweet and the two kinds of rums add the pinch of sour flavour making it a tasty tangy one.

Zombie Cocktail

Legend has it that the first zombie cocktail was made for a hungover customer who needed to get through a long business meeting. Later the customer complained that the drink contained so much alcohol that he felt like a zombie for several days. Later, the drink was introduced on the menu but the customers were allowed a maximum of two at one time.

Cotton Candy Shots

Tipsy bartender is quite famous for his cocktail and mocktail recipes. Try this cotton candy shots recipe to get your friends a little tipsy as you host the next Halloween party.

It's a festive time, and festivals are incomplete without some amazing food and drinks. You must try these drink recipes as you add the fun element to your next Halloween party. Happy Halloween 2021, everyone!

