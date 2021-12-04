One of the BTS’ ‘December Angel,’ Kim Seok-jin (the other is Kim Taehyung or V), turns a year older on Saturday, and the band has declared #HappyJinDay on Twitter. The official Twitter handle of Bangtan Boys (BTS) posted several photos and videos of ‘worldwide handsome’ Jin to celebrate his 29th birthday, and the vocalist indeed looks handsome as hell! BTS ARMY worldwide is celebrating the day with utmost fun and enthusiasm. Jin got his first-ever birthday ad in India after his fans put up an LED ad in Mumbai’s Phoenix Marketcity Mall. Check out how BTS is observing Seokjin’s special day!

Happy Jin Day!

Meet The 'Worldwide Handsome'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)