A video going viral on social media shows a monkey jumping from a roof onto a car and breaking the vehicle's sunroof. A user who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) said that the video is from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. In the 10-second CCTV footage, the monkey is seen jumping from a roof onto a car parked by the side of the road in Varanasi and crashing through the sunroof. As the video moves further, the monkey is seen quickly coming out of the car after landing inside the vehicle by crashing the sunroof. In the end, the monkey is seen jumping out of the car and leaving the area as if nothing happened. As per reports, the monkey did not sustain any serious injuries in the incident. The incident occurred on November 19 at around 2:30 PM. Hilarious Video of Man and Monkey Snatching and Giving Back Battle Over a Packet Goes Viral.

Monkey Breaks Car's Sunroof by Jumping on Four-Wheeler

